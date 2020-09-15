Arts and live events sector call for further supports as restrictions unchanged

The arts and live events sector is calling for further supports for the industry, after the Government's new Covid roadmap sees no large-scale changes to many of the restrictions.

Ireland is currently on level two, with up to 50 patrons allowed at events, in groups of up to six people.

One hundred patrons can gather in larger venues with strict two-metre distancing and a one-way entry and exit system.

For stadia and auditoriums, the roadmap says specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors.

Lewis Capaldi was one of the bigger acts of last year's Indiependence festival.

Shane Dunne, managing director of Indiependence music festival, said there had been a lot of talk about the aviation sector, reopening pubs, and fans attending sports matches, but the arts and entertainment industry has been closed for the longest.

"We have been shut for 188 days. Ireland is one of the strictest countries in Europe with regards to live entertainment," he said.

Mr Dunne said the commercial arts sector sold 4.9m tickets in 2019: "The wider events sector employs about 35,000 people, it's worth about €3.5bn to the economy, and generates €3.3m a year in bed nights for the hotel sector."

He said while the limited capacity remains an issue, it is 'baby steps' towards recovery. He is hoping that the sector's recovery task force will present measures to scaffold the sector until things can return to normal.

Mr Dunne also welcomed the Taoiseach mentioning the industry specifically and recognising it needs support.

Learning process

He said the commercial sector usually doesn't deal with the Department of Culture, and this is the first time they have had to work together so closely, which is still a learning process.

"We need to see an appreciation from the department for the commercial sector. We have never had to ask for help before because we were in the private sector, but we are in unprecedented times, our entire industry is on the cliff face."

However, Mr Dunne said that progress is being made. "There is a pilot performance scheme that was announced as part of the July stimulus. It should help to subside events being held a smaller scale and get some people back to work," he said.

De Barras in Clonakilty: One of the venues affected by restrictions.

Angela Dorgan, chair of the National Campaign for the Arts, says at the Government briefing after the announcement, officials pledged there would be support given to the industry if restrictions were put in place in specific counties.

"There were concerns we would be moving between restriction numbers, and there was a conversation about endeavouring to provide supports to those who are affected the most."

Ms Dorgan added that the extension of PUP and the ability to come on and off the payment was welcome, as those who work in the arts sector would be very impacted by any tightening of restrictions.

"We will be pushing for the PUP to stay at the €350 level for all those in the arts, events, and tourism sectors, the sectors that have to be kept out of work."

She said the specific mention of the sector in the announcement was very encouraging, as was the increase in capacity (up to 100 people) for bigger venues.

"There has been open communication between the Department of Culture and the sector, which is welcome."

100-person limit concerns

Meanwhile, the Association of Irish Professional Conference Organisers (AIPCO) has said it is concerned about the 100 person limit for indoor events.

"Why are these business events — which as a matter of course keep a record of who attends, and how and where they are seated — limited to 100 people, when thousands of people pass through retail environments across the country every day of the week?" said Ronan Flood, chairman of AIPCO.

"We are eager to comply with any and all restrictions around seating, one-way traffic, and mask-wearing, but our fear is that this 100-person limit would render our events non-viable."