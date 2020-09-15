One further death, 79 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

There has now been a total of 8,502 coronavirus cases confirmed in the North since the outbreak began.
There has now been a total of 571 Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 15:07 PM
Digital Desk staff

Seventy-nine new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland this afternoon. 

Department of Health officials are also reporting that one further person has died after contracting the virus.

It brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland to 571.

Yesterday, GPs and clinicians in Northern Ireland expressed their belief that a second wave of the virus is likely to occur there within the next six months.

Many voiced their concerns around capacity, and the ability of Northern Irish hospitals to manage the pandemic alongside the restarting of routine care for patients.

Chairman of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black, said yesterday that the North was, “was only through the first phase of this pandemic," and that there  would be "a long winter ahead."

He said: “Our members, who have worked throughout the last six months either on the wards, in practices, in the community or remotely, are rightly worried that we have not been able to get this disease under control.” 

Measures limiting social interaction between households amid soaring Covid-19 infection rates in the Belfast council area came into effect yesterday.

