Coveney describes controversial Brexit bill passing first hurdle as 'shocking'

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has described the first passing of the UK's new Brexit bill as shocking.

The bill, which would undermine the Brexit withdrawal agreement and break international law, passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons last night.

MPs voted to give the UK Internal Market Bill a second reading by 340 to 263 – a government majority of 77.

The British Prime Minister said the legislation was necessary to prevent the EU taking an “extreme and unreasonable” interpretation of the provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

MPs will begin detailed line-by-line scrutiny of the Bill on Tuesday, with votes expected next week on amendments to the Northern Ireland provisions which some Tories may back.

Mr Coveney has criticised it, saying: “For many people it’s pretty shocking that the British government is voting through its parliament a bill that breaks international law.

“I don’t ever remember a time when that’s happened before.

“Let’s wait and see what happens to this bill because there’s certainly an awful lot of division within Westminster as to whether it’s acceptable of not to do that.”