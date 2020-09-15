Expert warns Dubliners must change behaviour or face 5,000 cases a day

Infectious disease expert Professor Sam McConkey has said it is up to all Dubliners to change their behaviour and come up with a different way of living to combat the rise of Covid-19 cases in the capital city.

"Every individual, every business, every leader, every organisation needs to cooperate on a voluntary basis," he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

"We are all going to have to behave differently."

On Monday night, Prof McConkey tweeted that if the current levels of infection growth were to continue the city was heading towards 5,000 cases each day by the end of October.

“Sadly, 0.5 to 1% of those may die of it: 25 to 50 people daily, based on our past experiences, and many others will get sick.”

On our current trajectory we are heading for 5000 cases each day in Dublin by end of October. Sadly, 0.5 to 1% of those may die of it: 25 to 50 people daily, based on our past experiences, and many others will get sick. So change is needed again in my view. pic.twitter.com/UFb9EKVx21 — Sam McConkey (@SamuelMcConkey1) September 14, 2020

People will have to cooperate, there needs to be action, not panic and fear. It was all about shrinking one’s social circle and only going out with the people one lived with, he said.

“It is up to the individuals who live here (Dublin). Households, employers, trade unions, resident groups, all who live here have to act differently.”

Everyone has to do their bit, he added, rather than a heavy handed, from-the-top-down directives.

“This is the time for local leadership. Shrink your social circle, stay at home. Stick to people from your own household.”

Prof McConkey welcomed a return to sport and thought it would be good for children to play out of doors, but the problem was the congregating before and after games. People will have to learn from the experiences of the lockdown earlier this year, he said.

Last night, 208 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed with 108 of them located in Dublin.

Later today, the Government is expected to announce the ‘Living with Covid’ plan, which will see counties and regions graded 1-5 on the prevalence of the virus, with each level dictating the level of restrictions in place in that area.