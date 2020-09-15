Woman and her children jump to safety after fire in their house

A woman and her three children had to jump to safety from the top floor of their home in Drogheda after a fire broke out last night.

They are believed to be uninjured but shocked by their experience.

The fire brigade were called after flames were seen coming from the door of the semi-detached house in St Laurence’s Park at around 9.45pm.

Drogheda fire service had two fire tenders at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

It is believed that the family had only moved in last month.

Flames were first seen coming from the front door, which is at the side of the three-bedroom house, and when neighbours rushed to see if they could help, they saw the woman and the three boys jumping from a first floor bedroom window.

"You just panic when you see the flames," one bystander said.

An ambulance also responded and paramedics checked everyone out and it is understood nobody was seriously injured.

Gardaí sealed off the house so that it can be examined this morning.

Last night Gardaí confirmed they "were called to the scene of a fire at approximately 9:45pm on Monday, 14th September, 2020, at a residence at St Laurence's Park in Drogheda, County Louth."

"No serious injuries were reported although there was significant damage to the property. The fire was extinguished by local Fire Services."

"The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Investigations are ongoing."