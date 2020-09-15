Government putting finishing touches on 'Living with Covid' plan

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 met yesterday to put final touches to the government's 'Living with Covid' plan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, who make up the Cabinet sub-committee, met with Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, and discussed the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) as well as finalising the Government's six-month plan to guide the country through the winter months and flu season.

The 'Living with Covid' plan will see counties and regions graded 1-5 on the prevalence of the virus, with each level dictating the level of restrictions in place in that area.

Sources say the group was in agreement about the majority of the plan which has been in the works for several weeks, and no major changes were made ahead of its presentation to Cabinet, which will meet at 8am in Dublin Castle tomorrow.

It is understood that the country is currently at level two, though there is some debate among Ministers over whether Dublin should be moved to level three.

It is widely expected that some new restrictions for Dublin will be implemented this week, though no decision has yet been reached.

Issues surrounding how a localised lockdown would affect the economy as well as how to manage the large population during such restrictions were flagged as major concerns over any such lockdown during the meeting.

At levels three and four, restrictions would be brought in to require people to stay within their counties or regions, though it is unlikely this will be imposed in Dublin.

Level three would also see working from home where possible to remain the advice, at which people will be told to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Mr Varadkar said the Government are not planning on a full lockdown anywhere in the country at the moment.

Noel Murphy Group operations manager for K-Leisure, Fine Gael TD Martin Hayden and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar during a tour of the K-Leisure facility in Naas Co Kildare. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 14, 2020. See PA story IRISH Coronavirus. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

"I'm always a bit cautious around the word 'lockdown' because a lockdown to me reminds me of April and May; schools were closed and people could only move within 5km of our house," Mr Varadkar said.

"We're not considering that for any part of the country at the moment. That would be level five.

"I do think that some regions and some counties are going to see local restrictions, like the ones that we're seeing in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. The good news is they worked."

Guidelines for travel are also set to change, and the much-maligned 'green list' for overseas travel is likely to be disregarded and the state is set to join the European Centre for Disease Control's traffic-light system.

This weekly map of Europe outlines the safest areas for travel.

Travellers to non-green areas would have to take tests before and after travel. Random testing at airports is also set to be implemented as the country prepares to "open up" to travel.

It is understood that schools are to remain open as long as possible and that the government has been encouraged at how the return to schools has fared so far, with a low level of cases recorded and swift action taking by the relevant departments.