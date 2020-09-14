Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 21, missing from Dublin

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 21, missing from Dublin

Andrew has a tattoo on his neck and was last seen wearing a lilac top.

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 20:01 PM
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.

Andrew Fogarty, 21, was reported missing from the Belgard Square area of Tallaght at around 2pm today.

Andrew is described as being 6' with a broad build, shaved head and a ginger beard.

He has a tattoo on his neck and was last seen wearing a lilac top.

Gardaí and Andrew's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Andrew's whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 9th Sept Covid-19: 208 new confirmed cases; 108 located in Dublin
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 20, 2020 EU must stop treating Northern Ireland as its plaything, says Arlene Foster
Folder of Coronavirus covid-19 2019 nCoV outbreak Self-isolation period for confirmed Covid-19 cases reduced to 10 days

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices