Covid-19: 208 new confirmed cases; 108 located in Dublin

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 208 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There have been no new deaths reported today.

The death toll in the country remains at 1,784 while the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is now 31,192.

Just over half of today's cases are located in Dublin. Of today's cases 18 are in Louth, 12 in Donegal, 10 in Meath, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Cork and six in both Limerick and Wexford.

The reamining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

One third of the cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Another 18 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Of today's cases, 62% are under the age of 45.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) updated its guidance on self-isolation reducing the period for people with Covid-19 has reduced from 14 days to 10.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said: “NPHET has decided to reduce the period of isolation from 14 to 10 days for confirmed cases from the onset of symptoms, based on advice received from the Expert Advisory Group following a review of the evidence.

“In addition, it has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community.

"This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward.”

“Covid-19 is an evolving pandemic and NPHET is committed to adapting advice and guidelines based on emerging evidence.”

Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday morning to finalise the 'living with Covid' plan and decide on whether further restrictions are necessary for counties where the virus is spiking.

Speaking earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: "The truth is the situation in Dublin is worrying.

"Depending on how you can judge a 10 or 20 fold increase in the incidence of the virus and in the space of a few weeks, and while that has not yet resulted in a dramatic increase in people at hospital or ICU beds, the truth is that is probably going to head that way if we don't get on top of it.

"There is an opportunity to turn the curve again and flatten the curve again and on Dublin we will have to make a decision tomorrow.

"But what I can say is data based on the evidence, the situation in Dublin is markedly different from the rest of the country and that will require a different response."

In the North, two more people with Covid-19 have died.

The death toll in the region has now risen to 570.

In the past 24 hours, 109 new cases have been detected with the total number of positive tests now standing at 8,423.