British government's Brexit approach has 'backfired', says Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar says he hopes Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill is a negotiating tactic.

British MPs will hold the first substantive debate on the bill, which the Conservative government admits breaks international law, today.

The bill, if passed, would change the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol within the legally-binding Withdrawal Agreement agreed by both Brussels and London prior to the UK's exit from the EU.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was designed to prevent a hard border in Ireland including checks or customs posts by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

The bill has caused outrage among Conservative MP's and sparked a number of resignations of top legal civil servants within the British government. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron became the fourth living former leader to criticise the move today.

The Irish government has been vocal about their shock and dismay at the bill.

"I would like to see a change of mind," Leo Varadkar said.

"I think what they've done, if it was a negotiating tactic, has backfired.

Countries all around the world and the United States and other countries are wondering: Is this the kind of place, the kind of country that we can do any deal with or any treaty?

"What's interesting for me is not just the opposition that you're seeing from Prime Ministers like Tony Blair, or David Cameron, or John Major. It's hardline brexiteers, people like Lord Lamont saying: 'This isn't Brexit.'

"Brexit was supposed to be about UK Independence, UK being sovereign, UK being able to negotiate trade deals with America, for example, when they felt held back by the European Union.

"What if the United Kingdom becomes a country that no longer honours treaties, that doesn't respect international law?

Protocol on IE/NI is not a threat to the integrity of the UK. We agreed this delicate compromise with @BorisJohnson & his gov in order to protect peace & stability on island of Ireland. We could not have been clearer about the consequences of #Brexit [1/2] — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 13, 2020

"Well, there's no country that's going to want a deal. I think they've made a mistake in this regard and I hope they reconsider it."

Trade talks are continuing informally in London, however time is running out as Boris Johnson has set October 15 as his cut-off date before he walks away with no deal.

"So I think it's a good thing that the talks are continuing. Ultimately, the call is going to be made on that it's going to be made by Michel Barnier, as negotiator and the European Commission.

"I have confidence in them to make the right decision on that because they're the ones in the room."