Coveney believes UK's latest approach to Brexit is negotiating tactic

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he still believes the UK's latest approach to Brexit is a negotiating tactic and that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson still wants a deal, but “has a strange way of going about it.”

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, he said that the British government was trying to create a lot of tension as negotiations with the EU reached a critical point.

Mr Johnson is attempting to push through the Internal Market Bill, which the British government has said would breach international law, as ministers insist it is a ‘safety net’ if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels before the conclusion of the Brexit transition period at the end of the year.

Mr Coveney said that “the hawks” within Number 10 Downing Street had managed to convince the British Prime Minister to take a much more aggressive approach to the negotiations, effectively saying “give us what we want in these negotiations” some of which was not consistent with international law.

“It's an extraordinary approach to take in a negotiation with a partner you're looking to build a future relationship with.

"I think the British Prime Minister does want a deal, but he has a strange way of going about it.”

Mr Coveney added that even if the US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden does not win the forthcoming election, he did not think any trade deal would pass through Congress.

“Whether it's President Trump or President Biden after the elections in November, in my view there will not be a trade deal passed in Washington between the US and UK if the Good Friday Agreement is undermined by this British government.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will open the debate on the controversial Internal Market Bill in the House of Commons on Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

Mr Johnson will make the case to MPs that it is “critical” that the legislation is in place by the end of the year in order to act as a “safety net” if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels before the conclusion of the Brexit transition period.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, confirming Mr Johnson’s appearance at the Despatch Box, told reporters: “The Bill will protect seamless trade and jobs in all four corners of the United Kingdom following the end of the transition period.

“It will also provide a vital legal safety net, it removes any ambiguity should an agreement not be reached at the Joint Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It protects the integrity of the UK internal market, it ensures ministers can always deliver on their obligations to Northern Ireland and protects the gains from the peace process.

“It is therefore critical that we pass this legislation before the end of the year.”