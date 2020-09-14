Leaving Cert appeals process to open today

Leaving Cert students will be able to review how their grades were worked out by their teachers today.

Details will be available on the Student Portal, which opens at 9am this morning.

Last week, students received their calculated grades, while the CAO offers were issued on Friday.

Close to half (48%) of students applying for honours degrees have missed out on their first preference course as the first round of college places are offered to students this afternoon.

However, these figures are closely aligned to 2019 when 47% missed out on their first choice in this round.

Students will be able to get the subject percentage marks they were awarded by the calculated grades process through the portal.

They will also be able to access the estimated percentage marks provided by their schools.

Leaving Cert pupils may want to access and think about this data if they are considering an appeal of their Calculated Grade.

Those who are unhappy with the marks they receive in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to make an appeal.

The appeals process will also open at 9am and students can access it through the same portal.

Students willl have until 5pm on Wednesday to submit an appeal.

Over the weekend, the Irish Examiner reported that legal challenges are expected to be launched into this year's Leaving Cert calculated grades system, with private grinds schools in particular claiming their students had been unfairly penalised.