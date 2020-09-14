Third of female TDs sexually harassed

At least 12 of the Dáil’s 34 current female TDs have been sexually harassed at some point in their lives, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

A survey carried out by this newspaper in the wake of Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin’s revelations about the campaign of harassment she suffered while working at UCD, found 12 TDs had been sexually harassed while at college, in their political activism, or while at work.

Questions were sent to the 34 female TDs as part of the anonymous survey.

Of the 25 who responded:

12 suffered sexual harassment at some point in their lives;

17 have receivied a sexist insult or remark, made by a man to their face, while working in politics;

17 said they had been “trolled” or received sexist insults or harassment on social media.

One TD who has worked in Leinster House for a number of years said she was not surprised by the figures.

“I’m often passed over for questions in committees or told what questions I should ask. I don’t even notice it any more,” she said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever tell my story about what happened to me, because then you become a victim. It gets used against you and you’re seen as weak.”

It is understood that a number of female TDs had reported death threats to the gardaí in previous years but are not willing to disclose the reports to the press.

In 2019, it was reported that Ireland had the highest level of claimed sexual harassment in Europe and among the worst in the world.

A survey of almost 31,000 people across 40 countries by WIN International found that 32% of Irish women aged between 18 and 34 have experienced some form of sexual harassment in the last 12 months — the second highest out of all 40 countries surveyed and the worst in Europe.

Mexico fared worse at 43%.

Ireland’s rate of claimed sexual harassment among women in this age group is double that of the UK and more than twice the global average.

Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland, said the results show sexual harassment can happen to anyone.

“The recent revelations from third-level institutions have highlighted it but it’s in all sectors,” she said.

Holly Cairns, Social Democrat TD for West Cork, says she was at 'the end of her tether' with sexist remarks by the time February’s general election campaign had ended and is not surprised at the figures. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“The experience can have a huge effect on women’s lives. It very comes from a sense of male entitlement which goes across the board, from sexual harassment to sexual violence — they come from the same place.”

Holly Cairns, Social Democrat TD for West Cork, says she was at “the end of her tether” with sexist remarks by the time February’s general election campaign had ended, and is not surprised at the figures.

“The week after I was elected, I was talking to someone and she asked me my name, before saying: ‘Look, being a politician’s wife is no life for you.’

I’m a politician; what would I have to do to be considered a politician? Get elected to the county council or the Oireachtas for instance? The way society views women in politics is problematic.

“I had been on the ticket in the general election since November and Christopher [O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil TD and Ms Cairns’ partner] was added in February. At a council meeting after it, one councillor said: ‘You better get used to being a housewife now, Holly.’ ”

Ms Cairns has called for more effective gender quotas in politics and maternity leave for TDs as a way of tackling the issue, noting that the Oireachtas should be a model for all Irish workplaces.

Tackling sexual assault and harassment in Irish society will be high on the Government’s agenda, according to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

“It is time to cop on,” said Mr Harris.

“It is time for us to confront this and it is time for us to do something about it. It is a conversation we must have in every household. On every campus.”