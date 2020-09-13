Another 87 people test positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Another 87 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

A total of 553 were diagnosed over the last seven days.

No further deaths were recorded, the Health Department said.

Measures limiting social interaction between households amid soaring Covid-19 infection rates in the Belfast council area come into effect on Monday.

People living in Ballymena town and postcode areas BT43, BT28 and BT29 have also been given guidance discouraging non-essential journeys outside the affected zones.

There will also be new legally enforceable social restrictions – residents in these areas cannot visit other households.