Student rental costs remain high in spite of pandemic

There is to be no let-up in rental costs for students in third-level institutions this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic - with students in Dublin hit hardest in the pocket, paying at least €2,200 a month for a three-bed close to five of the major colleges.

That is according to the Daft.ie Student Housing Report, which showed that a house close to Trinity College cost €2,756 to rent; UCD €2,737; Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) €2,557; Technological University Dublin (TUD) €2,479; and DCU €2,210.

Those were average rents for three-bed properties within 2km of third-level institutions, Daft said.

Across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, there is an estimated need for over 50,000 student homes, it added, which would increase to 64,000 over the coming decade.

Assistant professor in economics at Trinity, Ronan Lyons, said: "With unemployment soaring, surely rents should be falling? It seems that rents are, for the moment, stuck where they are – either due to the hopefully temporary nature of the unemployment shock or perhaps more likely due to the nature of the Rent Pressure Zone rules, which punish landlords that cut their rents to fill the tenancy.

"Dublin rents – either for a single or double room or for an entire property – are largely unchanged, while rents elsewhere in the country are, at least on average, up slightly compared to a year ago. And ultimately that picture reflects not short-term disruption due to Covid-19 but a long-term mismatch between supply and demand."

He added: "For student homes, as for housing for the wider population, Covid-19 can’t be a distraction from the bigger picture – as Ireland continues its growth path, do we have enough housing of all different types?"

In Munster, the cost of renting a room has risen 4%, with a cost of €600 for a double-room in Cork city centre. Compared to the same month last year, rents for full properties were 2.7% higher in Munster in July, Daft said.

A single bedroom in Cork city centre on average costs €493, an almost 4% increase on last year, while in the suburbs, it drops to €430.

Rooms in commuter towns fare little better in the cost to students, dropping a single euro on average to €429, a rise of more than 4.5% in the past year.

While Limerick rooms to rent are significantly cheaper than in Cork, they rose significantly in the past year.

A single bedroom in the city centre costs €381 on average, rising more than 7.5% year on year.

A double room in Cork city centre would cost €100 more than a single room at €593, Daft's report found, while in the suburbs it would cost €522.