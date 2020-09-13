Taoiseach says 'no government runs on opinion polls' as Fianna Fáil support slumps to 10% 

Picture: Julien Behal

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 13:03 PM
Elaine Loughlin Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach has dismissed the latest opinion poll which puts his party at the lowest ever level of support.

Micheál Martin has said "no government can run on opinion polls from month to month, and it shouldn't."

A poll released today has seen support for Fianna Fáil slump to just 10%.

Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country on 35%, this is up from 21% they received in this year's General Election.

Support for Sinn Féin has remained more or less static at 27%.

However, the Red C Poll published in the Sunday Business Post shows a massive fall off in support for Micheál Martin's party. Fianna Fáil have dropped from 22% in the General Election to just 10% now.

Mr Martin has also been forced to address criticisms from within his own ranks after it was reported that he was lambasted at a meeting of the parliamentary party this week.

At a zoom teleconference meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, Mr Martin was challenged directly by several of his party members including some of his own ministers who voiced concern about the party’s current low standing.

But he said claims that he is distant as a leader are "nonsense and rubbish".

Mr Martin said: "First of all, there wasn't scathing criticism, there was one person at the end of the meeting in terms of one contribution to me.

"My focus is on substance and getting things done.

"I've been on the doors with my TDs on the doors with candidates, every one of them know that I have knocked on almost every door in every constituency in this country. That's all nonsense and ráméis,"

Speaking on RTÉ's The Week in Politics, Mr Martin said: "Maybe if I have one fault I do focus on policy a lot. I do focus on the substance of government decisions and getting things done for the future of the country.

"I'm not into short termism or opinion polls, no government can run on opinion polls from month to month, and it shouldn't."

