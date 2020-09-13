Dept of Social Protection to consider public register of stillborn babies

Parents of stillborn babies may be given the option of recording their child’s death in a public register.

The Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has signalled she is open to considering introducing legislation which would allow a register of stillborn deaths to be available for public access to reflect a change in social attitudes on the issue.

In response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Ms Humphreys admitted it might now be appropriate to examine if parents of stillborn infants should be given the option of having their deaths registered in a manner which would allow the information to be available to the general public.

However, she stressed that any measure should still ensure that the wishes of parents who wanted privacy surrounding the birth of a stillborn child were safeguarded.

Since January 1, 1995, parents of a stillborn child in Ireland have been able to register their child’s birth in the Stillbirths Register, even if they were born before that date.

It contains information on the child’s name and the names and background of their parents as well as details on the time, date and place of birth, gender, weight and gestational age.

However, the Stillbirths Register is not available for public inspection.

The number of registered stillbirths in the Republic was 162 in 2017 – the latest year for which official figures are available.

The rate has more than halved since the 1990s when the annual number of stillbirth babies was around 300 with the rate 6 stillbirths per 1,000 live births in 1998.

A stillbirth can only be registered if the baby weighed at least 500 grammes or had a gestational age of at least 24 weeks.

Mr MacLochlainn said a lot of hurt was caused to parents who did not have the option of recording the birth of their stillborn child publicly, while there was also the desirability of having that information available for future generations.

At the time of the establishment of the Stillbirths Register 25 years ago, Ms Humphreys said it was considered that no public interest would be served by having the information on a register which was open to the public.

“Also given the relatively small number of stillbirths each year, it was felt that an openly accessible register could be seen as encroaching on the privacy of the persons concerned,” Ms Humphreys observed.

However, she acknowledged that it might now be appropriate to revisit the issue due to “the passage of time”.

The minister said she was aware that a number of bereaved parents had expressed an interest in making information about their stillborn children available to the public as was the case with other registers on births, deaths and marriages.

“These parents want siblings, grandparents, relatives, friends and future generations to be able to have access to their entries in the register of stillbirths,” she added.

Ms Humphreys said it would remain important in any examination of the issue to continue to protect the interests of parents who might prefer to keep their personal information private.

The possible introduction of a public register for stillbirths has been warmly welcomed by Féileacáin – the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland, who have been campaigning on the issue for the past decade.

The organisation’s co-founder, Mairie Creegan, whose own daughter, Liliana, was delivered stillborn in 2006, said a public register was needed to properly recognise the existence of stillborn children.

“Liliana is like the rest of my children. Why should her birth not be as valid as all the others? As it currently stands, she is invisible and her name obliterated for anyone trying to trace our family tree,” said Ms Creegan.

She added: “The private register is a very archaic way of doing things. It adds to the stigma and shame that can still be attached to stillbirths.”

Féileacháin stressed that it fully respected the rights of parents who had opted to keep details of their stillborn children in the past private.

However, Ms Creegan expressed hope that all future stillbirth babies could have their names recorded in a public register, although she accepted there should either be an opt-in or opt-out choice for parents.

Ms Creegan said she would be disappointed if anyone in modern Ireland would still think there was a reason to hide the existence of a stillborn baby.