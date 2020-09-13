'Incredibly worried and angry': Senator says there is real fear in the North over Boris Brexit bill

A Fianna Fáil Senator says there is a real fear along the border over the British government's plans to change the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to get his MPs to back controversial legislation next week that could break international law.

Former British Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair have written a joint article in the Sunday Times telling him to scrap his controversial bill.

Senator Erin McGreehan says it is a worrying time for those living on the border.

"I have huge concerns. Living in a border constituency like Louth here it is crucial we see the Withdrawal Agreement is amended to its full," said Senator McGreehan.

"We see this week that the UK government want to flout an agreed international agreement.

"Of course, everybody along the border region and in the North are incredibly worried and angry that this is the situation."

Social Democrats' Brexit spokesperson, Cian O'Callaghan hopes British MPs go against the Boris Johnson's bill.

"Probably our best hope in this is that we see some of the Conservative backbenchers saying they are going to rebel against Boris Johnson on this and they are going to seek to amend his bill.

"They are saying that they won't tolerate the UK breaking international law."