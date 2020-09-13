Boy seriously injured following hit-and-run in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run collision yesterday evening.

A young boy received serious injuries when he was hit by a car on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The car failed to remain at the scene. The incident occurred at around 8.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the child was taken to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin.

It is believed that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Fortunestown Lane between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday evening should make contact.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera (dash-cam) footage, and who were driving in the Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght area yesterday evening, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.