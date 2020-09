Man, 40s, dies following serious assault in Dublin

A man, aged in his 40s, who was seriously injured in an incident at Seville Place, Dublin 1 in the early hours of Wednesday September 2 has died in hospital.

The man had sustained serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead earlier today.

His body was removed to the Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination was carried out this afternoon by Locum State Pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers.

Preliminary results of the post-mortem have been furnished to Gardaí, details of which cannot be released for operational reasons.

An investigation into the incident and all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the man is continuing.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made in the case to date, but that they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.