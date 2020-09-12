Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Donegal teen

Gardaí in Donegal are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl.

Holly Hassett, 17, is missing from Manorcunningham. She was last seen on Monday, September 7 at around 8.30pm.

Holly is described as being 5'6", of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

It is thought she was wearing grey cycling shorts and a white top at the time she went missing.

Holly is known to frequent Letterkenny.

Anyone who has seen Holly or can assist Gardaí in locating her, is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.