Rainfall warning for Donegal as Munster set for sunny spells this weekend

The rest of the country should see drier weather on Saturday with Munster and Leinster seeing "good sunny spells"
The rainfall warning is in place for the northern county from midday on Saturday and is in place for 24 hours.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 19:14 PM
Steve Neville

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Donegal, with the rest of the country set to see drier weather.

The rainfall warning is in place for the northern county from midday on Saturday and is in place for 24 hours.

Met Éireann warned: “From noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday, 25 to 35 mm of rain possible.”  

The forecaster said the warning would be updated further before noon on Saturday.

The rest of the country should see drier weather on Saturday with Munster and Leinster set for “good sunny spells”.

Met Éireann did add that it “will be cloudier further north with showers in the northwest during the morning and persistent rain developing in north Ulster in the late afternoon”.

Temperatures are set to hit highs of 18 degrees.

Sunday is set to be “dry and warmer in many areas”.

Met Éireann said the warm conditions could continue “for the early days of next week”.

However, they added that “the risk of heavy showers or longer spells of rain will be ever present”.

Sunday could see temperatures peak at 22 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds. 

Fergus Finlay

