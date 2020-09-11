88 more cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 15:02 PM
Press Association

A further 88 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

No new deaths were registered, the Department of Health said.

The death toll in the North now stands at 568, while there have been a total of 8,123 cases.

Finance minister Conor Murphy confirmed an extra £23m (€24.85m) was being provided for personal protective equipment (PPE) at schools and more places at universities following the disruption to A-levels.

He said: “While the university admissions process is still ongoing, the Executive nevertheless wants to provide as much clarity and certainty as possible to both our universities and students.

“That is why we have committed to funding for additional places that may be required for the duration of the course.

“Future year funding will be ring-fenced for this as part of the upcoming Budget process.” 

A further £19.2m (€20.7m) is also being provided for school PPE.

The minister added: “This will assist education settings to continue to provide a safe learning environment for our children and young people.”

