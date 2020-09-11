Man, 84, missing in Mullingar

Gardaí in Westmeath are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.

Kevin Farrell, 84, went missing in the Mullingar area on Thursday, September 10.

When last seen Kevin was driving a silver/yellow coloured 2007 Opel Astra.

He is described as being 5'6", of heavy build with white hair and blue eyes.

Kevin has a scar on the left side of his forehead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.