Man, 84, missing in Mullingar

Man, 84, missing in Mullingar

When last seen Kevin was driving a silver/yellow coloured 2007 Opel Astra.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 11:45 AM
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Westmeath are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.

Kevin Farrell, 84, went missing in the Mullingar area on Thursday, September 10.

When last seen Kevin was driving a silver/yellow coloured 2007 Opel Astra.

He is described as being 5'6", of heavy build with white hair and blue eyes.

Kevin has a scar on the left side of his forehead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Mid adult professor teaching a lecture from desktop PC at computer lab. Third level students should consider not going home at weekends, says CAO chair
008%20Tallaght%20Graffiti National lockdown should only be used in extreme circumstances, says WHO special envoy
Brexit NI Ministers seek legal advice on halting expansion of port checks
missing people

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices