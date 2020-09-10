Secondary school student in Laois diagnosed with Covid-19

A secondary school student in Laois has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The case has been confirmed at Dunamase College secondary school in Portlaoise. However, only students who have been deemed close contacts of the student are being asked to stay at home.

The Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB), who are the patrons of the school, confirmed the news on Thursday evening with the school authorities informing parents.

Dunamase College is the county’s newest secondary school and only opened for students in September 2017. Currently they have students from first to transition year.

In a statement, the Training Board said: “Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board has received notification that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 associated with Dunamase College.

“All necessary hygiene, health and safety protocols are in place at the school for the prevention and containment of the virus, which is a community based public health issue.

All relevant close contacts in the school have been identified, contacted, and advised of next steps.

“The school is continuing in operation. In line with the Return to School protocols, close contacts have been requested to stay at home where remote lessons and support will continue to be provided using online systems.”

Linda Tynan, Director of Schools said that LOETB is working closely with the principal and school management to provide every possible support and assistance.

“We express our strong appreciation for the commitment and dedication of teachers, parents, pupils and school communities and particularly the work of the school in its implementation of both the Return to School framework and its Covid response plan, which were essential in ensuring a fast contact tracing process for the HSE,” she said.

Principal Aoife Elster added that the continuing priority is to support both the wellbeing of the school community and to ensure the continuity of teaching and learning for the pupils and teachers of the school.

“The use of IT devices to support teaching and learning at the school means that education will continue for all our students whether in school or at home.”

Dunamase College – which offers students the opportunity to learn through Irish or English – is located in the old vocational school building on Railway Street in Portlaoise.

The county along with Offaly was subject to two weeks of additional local restrictions last month due to a significant rise in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 196 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland were confirmed in Ireland today. There were no new deaths.

107 of today’s cases are in Dublin, with 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, eight in Wicklow and six in Laois.