The player matched five numbers plus the bonus, meaning they were just one number short of the €3.6m jackpot
Lotto player one number short of jackpot but still scoops almost €100,000 

File picture.

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 15:18 PM
Steve Neville

Lotto chiefs are urging players to check their online accounts after one player scooped almost €100,000 in last night’s draw.

The player matched five numbers plus the bonus, meaning they were just one number short of the €3.6m jackpot.

However, the winner still picked up a cool €98,793.

The winning ticket was an online player from Wicklow and Lotto bosses are calling on people to check their inboxes.

The numbers chosen in Wednesday’s draw were 22, 23, 27, 30, 42, 46 and the bonus was 43.

“We are asking all our online players in Wicklow to check their email inboxes or National Lottery accounts to see if they are this lucky prize winner,” said a statement.

“An automatic notification and email communication will have gone to them with this brilliant news.

“If you are the winner of this €98,793 prize please do contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.” 

With there being no winner of last night’s top prize, Saturday’s jackpot is heading for an estimated €4m.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

