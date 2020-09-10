One further death and 78 new Covid-19 cases in NI

Another 78 people have tested positive with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

One further death was reported, bringing the total to 568.

The figures come as Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill accepted that a large crowd at a republican funeral this summer undermined public health messaging on coronavirus.

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister expressed regret after significant numbers watched Bobby Storey’s cortege passing through west Belfast in June.

Mrs O’Neill and other senior Sinn Féin members attended the service.

Public gatherings were limited to hamper the spread of infection.

A row with the DUP over the affair has stymied joint public press conferences by the leaders of Northern Ireland’s powersharing adminstration at a key time during their response to the pandemic.

An important meeting of Stormont ministers is due on Thursday to take concrete action tackling increased spread of the virus.

Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, has said her Sinn Féin powersharing partner did the right thing in acknowledging her undermining of public health messaging over coronavirus.