Micheál Martin wants spectators back in sport as part of Covid-19 plan

The Taoiseach said that the Government is 'interested in' allowing small crowds back into sports matches and this will be considered in the Covid medium-term plan due out next week.

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 09:39 AM
Elaine Loughlin Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach wants to see spectators return to sporting events and is pushing to have this included in next week's Covid plan.

However, Micheál Martin has warned families not to hold Christening and Communion parties that involve numerous households coming together.

"It's vital that people reduce their social contacts significantly particularly in Dublin and in Limerick, " he said.

Mr Martin said the Government is "interested in" allowing small crowds back into sports matches and this will be considered in the Covid medium-term plan due out next week.

"That's something that we will consider within the framework of the plan, obviously not a huge number or anything like that - 100, 200 maybe. 

"We took a lot of hits from people, understandably when NPHET advised that [spectators be banned] on the last occasion but they did so for good reasons."

Mr Martin said the Government is also looking at the European wide travel system involving green, orange and red countries.

"It does present a framework into which we can connect. 

"We're very conscious of people's families, for example, not being able to visit each other, vital connections in terms of economic connections and business connections to keep jobs going and we are, after all, a global economy," he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today and will advise the Government on any further measures required to stop the spread of the virus.

