Ten-fold increase in Covid-19 cases in last fortnight

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said there has been a ten-fold increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in the past two weeks compared with July.

Speaking in the Dáil Mr Donnelly told TDs that in the past two weeks, for every 100,000 people living in Ireland we have had 35 new cases.

“In early July, it was just three cases per 100,000 population, representing more than a tenfold increase,” he said.

He said while the country is not at the levels that we saw back in April and May of this year, “we are on an upward trajectory and it is a cause for concern”.

“It is important to point out that the national measures introduced recently are working. The first slowed the upward trajectory and then began to stabilise it,” he said.

In the past fortnight, health officials have been notified of 1,900 new cases and, tragically, four deaths in the past two days.

“The number of cases newly notified to us has been increasing over the past several weeks. The five-day average, which we look at very closely, is now 175 cases per day,” Mr Donnelly said.

The Government came in for fierce criticism from Opposition TDs during the session on Covid-19.

The Dáil was told that in the past two weeks, more than 50% of new cases identified have been close contacts of a confirmed case.

Just under 40% of cases in the last two weeks have been linked with clusters. There were 145 additional new clusters notified in the past week to Saturday, 5 September.

There has been an increase in the number of clusters identified around the country with smaller numbers of cases associated, such as those in private households.

Labour leader Alan Kelly was deeply critical of what he called Mr Donnelly's kite-flying.

"Just throwing these things out there, just isn't good. It's bad. It's desperate, it has to stop,” he said.

Mr Kelly barbed: "Simon Harris is going around like an Emeritus Minister for Health... he’s not giving you too much space, but I’m sad to say it I'm actually in a way glad he is, because at least there's some projection of confidence and consistency.”