Taoiseach sets out in 'forthright terms' his Brexit concerns in phonecall with Johnson

The Taoiseach has spoken with the British Prime Minister to express his concerns about the latest Brexit developments.

In a phone call this evening with Boris Johnson, Michéal Martin set out in "forthright terms" his concerns about latest developments in London on Brexit, including the breach of an international treaty, the absence of bilateral engagement and the serious implications for the North.

He also stressed the need for the UK government to re-engage with EU negotiators urgently.

Earlier this week, the UK government said it is drafting legislation that will override key elements of the Brexit deal agreed with the EU, in breach of international law.

The Internal Market Bill would allow the UK to "dis-apply" the agreed legal framework which gives EU law supremacy over the UK in areas covered by the Withdrawal Agreement.

Under the Withdrawal Agreement, Northern Ireland will stay part of the EU single market for goods in order to avoid creating a hard border.

Talks over a post-Brexit trade deal are still ongoing, and the UK and EU are negotiating how these new customs checks will be implemented.

Earlier today, Simon Coveney warned that Northern Ireland is "too fragile and too important" to be used as a pawn by the UK Government in Brexit talks.