Varadkar: Dublin pubs may not open on September 21

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has strongly suggested that pubs in Dublin will not reopen on September 21 because of rising Covid-19 cases.

Mr Varadkar has also said the Government will be looking at restricting gatherings in homes in the capital, similar to measures that have been taken in Glasgow.

He said the Government is now considering rapid testing in airports to allow for more international travel but is also considering a European map of green, amber, and red zones.

This travel map would allow unrestricted travel between the green zones and then either testing or quarantine for the orange and red zones.

84 cases of coronavirus were announced today with 51 being in Dublin.

On Tuesday, there were 307 cases of the virus recorded, 182 of which were in Dublin. Yesterday, 84 cases were announced, 51 of which were in the capital.

While the Cabinet agreed that all so-called 'wet pubs' should be allowed to reopen on September 21, Mr Varadkar said: "I think based on the numbers you'd be more confident about seeing the pubs in rural Ireland open on September 21, rather than in Dublin.

"If we do have to act we will act and we will act in a way that protects public health and human life."

Asked about the possibility of clamping down on home visits, Mr Varadkar said: "The restriction on home visits is what they're doing in Glasgow at the moment. I don't know how effective that has been actually, they took a decision, rather than closing schools again or closing childcare again and closing businesses again that they would go really hard on gathering within the home, that is an option that I think we'll have to consider if the numbers keep going in the that direction."

But he said he would have "real concerns" for businesses and jobs if there is a second lockdown.

In the Dáil, during a debate on the controversial new regulations for pubs announced last week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the temporary regulations were brought in for the sole purpose of limiting the spread of Covid-19 to save lives, protect health, get our hospitals, schools, and colleges open and allow the economy to function.

He said the Government was opposing the motion to annul these regulations brought by the Rural Independent group.

Mr Donnelly said the rates of transmission of Covid-19 are not at the levels we saw back in April and May but we are on an upward trajectory and this trajectory is causing a great deal of concern.

“When restaurants opened, they did not see clusters of cases, but when pubs opened without food being served they did see a rise in the number of clusters of cases. That is what has underlain this measure from day one,” Mr Donnelly said.

“We therefore introduced a regulation such that the pub in question could be asked to produce proof of sale of the meals. This can be done very simply in the form of till receipts, which every restaurant and every pub already keeps for six or seven years for its Vat returns."