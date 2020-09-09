'They are making it complicated' - Sexual abuse victims demand Taoiseach resolve redress delay

Taoiseach Micháel Martin has been called on by victims of sexual abuse to honour the commitments he made while he was a member of the opposition.

A group of men abused as school children protested outside the Dáil and the Department of Education today to highlight the State’s inaction on reviewing a compensation scheme for victims of abuse.

The men, who are former students at Creagh Lane National School in Limerick city, remain ineligible for redress, despite the fact the group secured a conviction against their abuser, their former teacher, in 2009.

Their protest marked the State's failure to meet a deadline this week to update Europe on its progress reviewing an ex gratia [without obligation] scheme for victims. Last month, it was granted an extension until December.

This is the fourth delay sought by the State since it was found to be imposing “illogical” conditions on victims of abuse seeking redress, prompting a State apology in July 2019 from Leo Varadkar, then Taoiseach.

John Boland, one of the former students at Creagh Lane, said the group wants the Taoiseach to investigate why the review of the scheme has been delayed.

“We’re calling on Micheál Martin to go into the Department of Education to sort out this mess with the ex gratia scheme,” Mr Boland said.

“Otherwise, if he doesn’t, we want him to take the ex gratia scheme away from the Department of Education and bring it into his own department, and let him deal with it directly.

“The Taoiseach gave us his full support when he was in opposition. He played a storm in the Dáil when he was speaking, in opposition, for us.

“Now, he hasn’t moved on reviewing the scheme and we are getting worried. We are hopeful he will do something, so that’s why we are calling on him to get a move on and do something about it.

It is not complicated: it's only complicated because they are making it complicated.

The terms of the scheme should be looked at, he added.

"Just because we have a conviction, it doesn't mean people who don't have a conviction against their abuser don't deserve access to the scheme either. We are calling for [every abuse victim] to be paid."

The office of the Taoiseach and the Department of Education have not responded to requests to comment.

The ex gratia scheme for victims was set up in 2014 after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that the State failed to protect Cork woman Louise O’Keeffe, who was abused at her primary school in the 1970s.

However, last year an independent ruling found the State misinterpreted the ruling by the ECHR, and that eligibility for redress was too restrictive.

Victims applying to the ex gratia scheme were required to provide evidence that a complaint was made against their abuser, prior to their own abuse. This ‘prior complaint’ stipulation applied even if their abuser has been convicted.

The scheme has been frozen and closed to applications while it remains under review.

In July, Louise O’Keeffe wrote to Mr Martin. He was the Minister for Education 22 years ago when she first commenced her civil legal case.

“It would be shameful to allow another month pass without righting the wrongs done to innocent children, never mind the possibility of 22 more years," she said.