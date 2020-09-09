Exploratory talks to begin on new public sector pay deal

Exploratory talks between the Government and public sector unions are to commence after Cabinet approval was given to see if a new pay deal can be agreed.

The current public pay deal ends at the end of the year and public servants will receive the sixth pay increase, this time worth 2%, since it commenced in 2018.

State employees regard these increases as restoration of pay cuts imposed during the last crash more than a decade ago.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum tabled by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath which will allow officials to begin talks with unions in the coming weeks.

Mr McGrath has said the aim should be to agree a new public service pay deal if it is possible to do so.

He said he believes the certainty and stability that a new deal on public sector pay would bring could be an important ingredient in the recovery of the economy.

The current pay deal is in place until the end of the year, and the Government has said it is committed to honouring it including the payment of the final 2%.

Cabinet members also approved a memo which will introduce climate stipulations on memos that come before the cabinet.

From now on, when presenting memos, each department will have to acknowledge what effect or impact the proposal could potentially have on climate or emissions, both positively and negatively.

It was agreed that measures determined to have an impact on carbon emissions it will have to be sent to Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan's Department of Communications and Climate Action for consultation.

Government Departments will have to refer memos "that have any climate impact" to Mr Ryan's Department.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Eamon Ryan TD. Picture: Maxwells

Three criteria must be outlined for consideration in preparing all future memos for approval.

First of all, memos from ministers will have to detail if their proposals will lead to either an increase or a decrease in carbon emissions.

Ministers will also have to specify to their colleagues what the impact on carbon emissions of not bringing forward their new proposal.

And finally, any new memo will have to set out how the impact of any rise in carbon emissions could be mitigated against.

While this is a significant departure, it is not clear whether Mr Ryan's department would have any veto power to change memos sent to it.

"This is about promoting a more balanced approach to policymaking,” a Government spokesman told a briefing of political correspondents.

Memos already stipulate the impact proposals could potentially have on different groups in society or state finances etc, and this new proposal will see each department track the impact on the climate too.

The meeting also approved the formal agreement of the transfer of departments, which will see Equality and Integration transferred from the Department of Justice to the Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, and Heritage moving into the Department of Housing from the now-defunct Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.