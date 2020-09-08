Growing support in Fianna Fáil for bill to allow assisted dying in Ireland

There are calls for the three Government parties to allow a free vote next week when the Dáil debates a bill to grant terminally people to end their own lives.

There is a growing support within Fianna Fáil to support a new bill aimed at allowing assisted dying become a reality in Ireland.

Those in favour of a free vote say this issue is a “text book issue of conscience” and therefore TDs should be not bound by a party whip.

The bill has several high profile backers in Tom Curran, husband of Marie Fleming and Vicky Phelan.

The Dáil will next week debate a private members’ bill, brought by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny and several opposition parties have already indicated their willingness to support it.

Now, Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne has indicated his desire to support the bill and called on the Oireachtas to legislate in this area.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he said he was moved by the tragic case of Marie Fleming in 2013, who went to the Supreme Court to ask for the right to end her life.

“There would be an openness within Fianna Fáil to addressing this issue. Like many others, I was struck by the tragic case of Marie Fleming and her brave fight,” he said.

Mr Byrne said the principle of the bill would be accepted to many within his party but said discussions would be needed around protections and the likely restrictions any bill would include.

“As the Supreme Court determined at the time of her case in 2013, it is up to the Oireachtas to determine the legislation and restrictions in this area. I believe that we should get on and do that. I think the principle of the legislation would be accepted, the question is then around restrictions and ensuring that the law is clear,” Mr Byrne said.

Several members of the Green Party have expressed a desire to support the bill.

The Social Democrats are also likely to back the bill, a number of their TDs have said.

Co-leader Catherine Murphy said she supported a previous incarnation of the bill tabled by John Halligan when they were both members of the independent technical group in the Dáil.

Other members of the party, speaking privately, have said they are in favour of progressing this issue, but want to explore the proposed limitations.

The Labour Party leader Alan Kelly confirmed his party is backing the bill.

The bill proposes to allow terminally ill people access medical services in Ireland to allow them end their lives.

The proposed bill would be "very restrictive" and would be strictly regulated to ensure no vulnerable people are coerced into ending their lives.