A man has died following a collision on the M50.

The incident occurred at around 2.50pm this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are on the scene.

A statement from the gardaí revealed that the collision occurred on the M50 southbound between Junction 12 and 13.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said that Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene and one lane of traffic is currently closed southbound.