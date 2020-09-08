Drivers urged to take caution with more children using 'active modes' of transport to get to school

Drivers have been urged to take extra caution on the roads now that schools have reopened.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Gardaí said that drivers will have noticed “a rise in the number of children using ‘active modes’ of transport such as cycling or walking to get to school”.

They are calling on motorists to slow down and allow at least 1m overtaking distance when passing cyclists in speed zones up to 50km/h and at least 1.5m when passing in speed zones above 50km/h.

The RSA has also highlighted an increased number of school buses on the road.

They are calling on drivers to slow down and “stop if necessary when buses are pulling in to pick up or drop children off".

They added: “Drivers need to slow down in the vicinity of schools and obey the instructions of school wardens, who they may not be used to seeing on the road.”

The RSA pointed to the ‘Galway Cycle Bus’ in Knocknacarrra as an example of more cyclists on the roads.

The project, set up in 2018, operates two routes with separate starting points and several intermediate stops where children and parents can join the cycling bus and cycle safely in convoy, before reaching their final destinations at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh and Knocknacarra National School.

Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA, called on road users to be more vigilant.

“We all must play our part in getting children back to school safely in what is a changed landscape during Covid-19.

With that in mind, we anticipate an increase in children walking or cycling to school this year and expect to see more innovative schemes introduced like the Galway Cycle Bus taking to the roads.

“Parents who have children walking or cycling to school should ensure they practice safe walking and cycling habits by wearing a high-visibility vest and a properly fitted safety helmet. Their bikes should be equipped with a bell, lights and reflectors.

“I would encourage drivers and parents alike to visit the RSA website where we have plenty of resources to help get our children back to school safely,” she added.

Paula Hilman, Garda Assistant Commissioner, echoed the appeal to motorists and also called on parents to inform their children to take care on the roads.

“This week we will see increased numbers of children using public transport, walking and cycling to school. It is important that drivers are not distracted and should be aware of pedestrians and cyclists, driving at safe speeds and allowing safe passing distances.

“We all need to adjust our behaviour according to road conditions and the environment.

“We would ask parents to remind their children to take care on the journey to and from school.

“All drivers should ensure children are properly restrained by either wearing a seatbelt or using the appropriate child car seat.

“We remind all parents dropping children off at school to do it safely, please park safely, do not double park, do not park in cycle lanes and do not allow children to alight from a vehicle while in traffic. It is important that areas around schools are safe for all children.”

Meanwhile, 2020 will be the 10th year running that the RSA will distribute free high visibility vests to every child starting school in September.

The campaign has provided 990,000 children throughout the country with high visibility vests and this year they will distribute another 110,000 vests.