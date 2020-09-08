Tayto Park offering half-price tickets for Leaving Cert students

Tayto Park is offering all Leaving Cert students half-price tickets.

The theme park and zoo announced that the special offer will be valid on Friday, September 11, for all students who received their results.

Leaving Cert students received their calculated grades yesterday.

More than 60,000 students received results, with them being the strongest results on record.

It is the first year since the exams were established that students did not sit the final exams, due to Covid-19.

Leaving Cert students who show a relevant school ID upon entry will receive a special ticket entry of €15.

A spokesperson said: “A special ticket entry of €15 which includes an all access wristband, de-stress and enjoy the ultimate day of celebrations with family and friends.

Catch a ride on Europe’s largest inverted wooden rollercoaster, the Cú Chúlainn Coaster, or take the plunge on Ireland’s largest flume attraction, The Viking Voyage.

“Those looking for an adrenaline fix can take to the skies on the Endeavour, Power Surge or Windstar attractions, all before getting up close and personal at Ireland’s largest lemur walkthrough, Lemur Woods and Birds of Prey Display.”

For students to avail of the offer, tickets must be pre-booked on Tayto Park’s website.

Earlier this year, the theme park got the go-ahead to add two new steel rollercoasters.

The intertwining rollercoasters had to be redesigned to get the project over the line after objections from local homeowners about screaming thrill-seekers.

The park said in a statement that it has spent over €1.5m on noise reduction methods to secure planning.

Construction is set to begin in 2021 and the rides will be open to the public in 2023.

The statement added that they represent a total investment of €15m by the park and will create 40 new jobs in the area.