Taoiseach defends Leaving Cert grading model following surge of solicitor queries 

The Taoiseach has said the calculated grades system for this year's Leaving Cert is as fair as it can be.

It comes amid a surge of queries to solicitors from parents and staff of fee-paying and grind schools.

They believe they've been disproportionately graded down by the standardisation process.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it's a "robust system".

"The grades model is fair as possibly can be", he said. "

I believe the decision to take out the socioeconomic profiling of schools was the correct one."