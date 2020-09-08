Taoiseach defends Leaving Cert grading model following surge of solicitor queries 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says grading system is "robust".

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 14:50 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Taoiseach has said the calculated grades system for this year's Leaving Cert is as fair as it can be.

It comes amid a surge of queries to solicitors from parents and staff of fee-paying and grind schools.

They believe they've been disproportionately graded down by the standardisation process.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it's a "robust system".

"The grades model is fair as possibly can be", he said. "

I believe the decision to take out the socioeconomic profiling of schools was the correct one."

