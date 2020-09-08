Publicans sick of being 'quietened and quelled' over reopening, according to Tipperary TD 

All Irish pubs could be reopening in two weeks time.

Cabinet's expected to agree to a date when it meets this morning.

According to the Irish Times, the government is likely to announce September 21st as the date.

It comes after strict guidelines for pubs that don't serve food to open safely were published at the weekend.

TD for Tipperary and member of the Rural Independent Group, Mattie McGrath, says publicans are sick and tired of being "dangled on a string" about the reopening of all pubs.

"I think it's shocking the way publicans are being treated. All these selective leaks in an effort to quieten and quell publican. They're sick of being blaggarded. It's damaging to the industry."

Mr McGrath said the proposed guidelines were “impossible, impossible to work them."

“What has gone wrong with Fáilte Ireland? NPHET have admitted clearly that they never looked for the menu or a meal or any food or any of this nonsense. Fáilte Ireland came up with this, so are Fáilte Ireland trying to drive a wedge, because it's for the bigger pubs really and the food pubs that they got open.”