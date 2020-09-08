Up to 2,000 pigs killed in farm blaze

Up to 2,000 pigs killed in farm blaze
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Kilkeel on Monday evening (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 07:03 AM
David Young, PA

Up to 2,000 pigs have died in a fire on a farm in Co Down.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Kilkeel shortly before 9pm on Monday.

Four fire appliances attended the scene in Carrigenagh Road and worked to prevent the flames spreading from a shed housing the pigs to adjacent farm buildings.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 pigs are believed to have been killed.

One fire worker suffered minor burns to his feet in the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire, which is believed to have been accidental, was brought under control at around 11.50pm.

More in this section

015%20FG%20Press%20Conf Mairead McGuinness' experience in the EU will be 'crucial' to new role
Pint of Guinness Publicans sick of being 'quietened and quelled' over reopening, according to Tipperary TD 
Coronavirus Simon Harris: No ringfenced places for Leaving Cert students from previous years
firepa-sourceplace: ukplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices