11 cases of Covid-19 identified in meat factories in the last week 

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 06:54 AM

11 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in meat processing plants over the past week.

They are among 22 cases associated with workplaces in the past seven days.

Sinn Féin's agriculture spokesman, Matt Carthy, said mean plants "has consistently bee a concern since April when questions were put to the relevant ministers in the Dáil.It's clear that the sector has been offered an almost uniquely self-regulatory regime when it come to the coronavirus. 

"It's been incredibly difficult to get answers and up to date facts"

Cabinet to discuss proposal to scrap controversial regulation around pub meals

