Confirmed case of Covid-19 at school in Dublin

A confirmed case of Covid-19 has been recorded at a school in Dublin.

The HSE sent a letter to parents of children at St Kevin's Boys School, in Kilnamanagh, informing them of the case.

Parents at the Tallaght school were told in the letter: “A confirmed case of Covid-19 in your child’s school has been notified to the Department of Public Health HSE East.

“A public health risk assessment has been undertaken and the parents of any children deemed to be close contacts of the confirmed case have been contacted and advised accordingly.

“If your child has not been identified as a close contact at this time, your child does not need a test for Covid-19, they can continue to attend school and no further actions are required at this time.”

They were also told in the September 7 letter that if, however, their child should develop any symptoms “suggestive of Covid-19 infection”, they are to remove their child from the school immediately.

The letter was written to parents by Dr Cale Lawlor, Senior Medical Officer, at the Department of Public Health East, Dr Steevens Hospital, Dublin.

The letter has emerged in Dublin as the first case of Covid-19 was detected at a primary school in Munster over the weekend.

The case was confirmed at Scoil Bhríde Eglantine primary school on the southside of Cork City on Sunday.

In the letter school principal, Eoin Kennedy confirmed the case among the “school community”.

He said he was liaising with public health officials and had contacted “relevant families”.

The Irish Examiner understands the case relates to one pupil and has impacted on one class out of 550 pupils attending the all-girls primary school.

Dr Abigail Collins, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE, earlier tonight warned people to - in effect - not overreact to single reports about Covid-19 cases in schools.

She said that although one million children had returned to 4,000 schools nationwide in the past two weeks, public health experts had an input of “just under 1%”.

Speaking at tonight’s National Public Health Emergency Team briefing, she said: “It is really important to get across if there is a case in a school that does not mean there is an outbreak.

“At this very point in time there are cases in schools but there are not confirmed outbreaks.”