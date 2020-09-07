Coronavirus: HSE completed 70,000 lab tests last week

The highest number of Covid-19 tests since the outbreak began was completed last week, according to the HSE chief executive.

Paul Reid announced that 70,000 lab tests took place last week.

He added that today there were more than 13,000 referrals for testing.

Mr Reid said that that number is more than double any day last week.

He said: “We completed our highest lab tests last week at almost 70,000.

“Today alone we have over 13,000 referrals for testing, just in the community. More than double any day last week.

“The virus is out there and spreading. Don’t be fearful, just be careful at all times.”

It comes as 102 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland today. The total number of cases is now 29,774.

There were no deaths recording, meaning the death toll remains at 1,777.

56 of today’s cases are in Dublin with 11 in Leitrim and six in Galway.

29 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

Health officials today warned that people should plan for milestones such as Christmas and New Years "within a Covid-19 environment".

Professor Pete Lunn, founder and head of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit, said: “Now is the time to plan for the winter months ahead.

"Take control of your own environment by ensuring your household is up to date on, and actioning, the public health advice.

"Make it a habit to get outside, to socialise and exercise safely and automatically physically distance from others. Adapt to Covid-responsible behaviours in and out of the home.

“Plan for the milestones; such as Halloween, Christmas and New Years Eve within a Covid-19 environment. Be innovative in how you can celebrate safely with loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has called on people to reduce contacts, particularly in Limerick and Dublin.

“We are monitoring with growing concern the number of cases nationally, particularly in Limerick and Dublin,” he said.

"The next seven days are vital; everyone needs to reduce their contacts and assume any person you do meet may be carrying the virus.” Dr Glynn added: “The next week is vital and people really need to cut down their social contacts.

“They need to take all the precautions over the next week in those counties.

“They need to assume now again, unfortunately, that Covid is circulating in the community and act appropriately.

“If they do not, we will see increases in cases and we will be back into places we don’t want to be over the coming weeks.”