Coronavirus: One further death and 141 new cases in NI

141 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the North.

One further Covid-19 related death has been notified.

It brings to 565 the number of deaths in Northern Ireland.

The number of cases stands at 7,868.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.



Almost 360 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend in the Republic, the highest weekend figure since early May.

That included some 231 cases reported by health officials on Saturday, prompting warnings that people in Dublin, in particular, should limit their social contacts, and a further 138 reported on Sunday.

There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. In total, there have been 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.