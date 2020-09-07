DUP MP encourages British government to 'tear up' Withdrawal Agreement

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson has said he would be happy for the British government to “scrap” the Withdrawal Agreement as it was economically damaging to Northern Ireland.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday night that the UK was considering using sections of legislation due to be published on Wednesday to “eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement,” including those involving state aid and Northern Ireland customs. That would undermine the agreement on Northern Ireland that the prime minister signed last October.

Mr Wilson told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that he would encourage the British government to “tear up” the agreement, however, he added that until he sees the Bill he could not make a judgement. “I’m not going to give an endorsement to something that I haven’t seen.” The MP for East Antrim described the Withdrawal Agreement as “a bad law that is damaging for Northern Ireland.”

The report was a sign that those who had “continued to warn Westminster” that the agreement had been “negotiated in haste” and jeopardised Northern Ireland’s position in the United Kingdom, had been correct, he said.

This was an opportunity to smooth the “sharpest edges” of the agreement under which goods coming into Northern Ireland would be subject to tariffs, he said. This would cause a huge administrative burden for businesses, he said.

Mr Wilson said there was a need for clarity on certain issues such as State aid and tariffs. Part of the problem had been brought about by business groups and republican groups in Northern Ireland who had focused on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, and not the border between Northern and the UK which he felt was more important.