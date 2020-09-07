Infectious disease expert says spread of Covid-19 in counties outside of Dublin is 'concerning' 

Yesterday 138 new infections were confirmed, but no new deaths. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD 

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 07:42 AM
Digital Desk staff

An infectious disease expert says the number of Covid-19 cases in Kildare, Limerick and Tipperary are potentially more concerning than those in Dublin.

68 of the cases are in Dublin, 13 in Limerick and 9 in Kildare.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons says when population's accounted for, some counties have higher rates of the virus than the capital "While Dublin looks big unfortunately the rate in Kildare is higher by population. Carlow is almost as bad. It is spread widely throughout 23 or 24 of our 26 counties." 

Table service part of the price publicans will pay to reopen

Sinn Féin TD describes UK attempt to override Withdrawel Agreement as 'act of bad faith'
British government plans new legislation to override Brexit withdrawal agreement-report
Gardaí search for missing Dublin teen
