Infectious disease expert says spread of Covid-19 in counties outside of Dublin is 'concerning' 

An infectious disease expert says the number of Covid-19 cases in Kildare, Limerick and Tipperary are potentially more concerning than those in Dublin.

Yesterday 138 new infections were confirmed, but no new deaths.

68 of the cases are in Dublin, 13 in Limerick and 9 in Kildare.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons says when population's accounted for, some counties have higher rates of the virus than the capital "While Dublin looks big unfortunately the rate in Kildare is higher by population. Carlow is almost as bad. It is spread widely throughout 23 or 24 of our 26 counties."