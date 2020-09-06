Gardaí search for missing Dublin teen

Gardaí search for missing Dublin teen

Missing Dublin teen Jawad Hamani. Picture: Gardaí

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 22:07 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are seeking help in finding a missing 17-year-old from Dublin.

Jawad Hamani is missing from the Templeogue Dublin 6w area since yesterday.

He is six foot tall, with black hair and is of slim build with brown eyes and sallow skin.

When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a khaki t-shirt, white runners with a blue design and a hooded dark red / burgundy jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Terenure on 01 666 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Highest number of cases recorded on a Sunday since May

More in this section

Coronavirus%20COVID%20testing%2016 Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland growing with new GP data warns health expert 
LC%20life%20bouy%2001 Two people rescued in Tipperary after boat engine failure
Sebastian Cykov.png Gardaí seek public's help finding three-year-old boy last seen in Cork

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices