Gardaí search for missing Dublin teen

Gardaí are seeking help in finding a missing 17-year-old from Dublin.

Jawad Hamani is missing from the Templeogue Dublin 6w area since yesterday.

He is six foot tall, with black hair and is of slim build with brown eyes and sallow skin.

When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a khaki t-shirt, white runners with a blue design and a hooded dark red / burgundy jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Terenure on 01 666 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.