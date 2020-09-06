Dublin airport to introduce charges for passenger drop-offs by cars

The airport plans to introduce the charge after the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 18:25 PM
Digital Desk staff

Dublin Airport has confirmed plans to introduce charges for collecting or dropping off passengers by car.

The new proposed drop off and pick up zones will operate in front of Terminal 1 and 2, but will not be introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said the aim is to reduce the number of car journeys to and from the airport and to encourage the use of public transport.

Louise O'Reilly, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal said it could cause issues for many in the surrounding areas as well as travellers in Ireland that do not have a direct public transport service to the airport.

"I've been contacted by constituents who are not best pleased about this announcement. They see it as potentially leading to congestion because people instead of going into the airport will drop passengers on the outside.

"We also have a situation whereby there are huge parts of the country and indeed the city and Dublin county that are not served by a direct bus, bus link, to Dublin airport." 

Meanwhile, rapid Covid-19 testing could be introduced at Irish ports and airports by the end of the month.

Hiqa is currently reviewing rapid testing kits on the market to check if they are accurate enough.

It will form part of the government's new 'Living With Covid' plan that will be announced on September 14, according to the Sunday Times.

Rapid testing for Covid-19 could be introduced at ports and airports

