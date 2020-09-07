Q&A: How were the Leaving Certificate results calculated and what can I do next?

Q: How were my grades calculated?

A: Calculated grades went through four different stages. Students were assigned estimated marks and a class ranking by their teachers. This went through a process of in-school alignment and this data was then signed off on by the student’s principal before it was sent to the Department of Education. Here, the data was subject to standardisation, which the department believes was necessary to ensure that all students are treated equitably. According to the department, it was an iterative process and, eventually, the data was processed through 13 different steps. This was then validated for accuracy.

Q: Did removing 'historical school-data' from the process make a difference?

A: Data relating to a school’s track record in the Leaving Certificate was removed from the process last week. This followed fears that ‘school profiling’ or a ‘postcode lottery’ would lead to students in disadvantaged schools being negatively impacted. Some historical school data was still used, however. A statistical model was built based on data from the junior cycle in 2017, 2018, and 2019. This showed how any particular student was likely to perform in any given Leaving Certificate exam in a particular subject, at a particular level. This was then mapped along with school estimates. The junior cycle data provided a means of predicting the pattern of performance, according to the department.

Q: What is grade inflation and what does it mean for my results?

A: Grade inflation is "a real or perceived upward trend in the average grades awarded to students for a particular level of academic achievement".

This year saw higher grades across the board. The Department of Education has acknowledged it placed a higher priority on fairness for students, following an unprecedented year, over eliminating the phenomena, as it would in previous years. Results this year would have been more in line with what we would have seen in previous years if a school’s track record in the Leaving Certificate exams had been kept as a factor in its calculations.

Q: Was gender or my socioeconomic status a factor in determining how my grade was calculated?

A: No. Gender or socioeconomic status, or a school's DEIS status were not factors in determining calculated grades. The model used was a 'blind model'. According to the Department of Education, results were then checked against these characteristics to make sure that trends were broadly in line with previous years, or that these groups weren't disadvantaged or advantaged disproportionately.

Some of the confusion from this is likely to have arisen via a parliamentary question this summer, which said the use of demographic characteristics was "inherent" in the design of the statistical model.

Q: What if I am unhappy with my calculated grades?

A: If you are unhappy with your calculated grades, you have a couple of options. Appeals open next Monday, September 14, and at that time you will also be able to access your estimated score. Appeals are limited to checking that data was entered and downloaded correctly.

If you see a major discrepancy in the marks you received, you should consider appealing it. You also have the option to have the process reviewed by independent appeal scrutineers. If you are still unhappy, you can opt to sit the exams, planned for November. A student’s highest results will count towards their college entry, however it will be too late to get an offer of a college place for this academic year.