Parents Council launches Leaving Cert helpline

Receiving your Leaving Certificate results can be overwhelming, and this year it may be even more so, but help is at hand.

This morning, the National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) opened its annual Leaving Cert Helpline, which is staffed by trained guidance counsellors offering one-to-one support and advice.

The free phone service for students and their families will run until Wednesday, September 16.

The service offers confidential support, advice, and guidance on results in the Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied, Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme, and on CAO offers, courses in further education and training, and studying abroad.

It also offers information on Susi and grant-application processes, as well as on the State Examinations Commission candidate self-service portal.

The helpline, which is professionally staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC), will also be able to assist callers with up-to date information around the calculated-grades appeals process, sitting exams in 2020, and reviews and rechecks.

The guidance counsellors who staff the phone lines are well versed in supporting students, parents, and guardians, and their goal is to reduce stress and anxiety in what has undoubtedly been an exceptional year.

The Leaving Certificate helpline is a vital resource for students, giving them the opportunity to seek advice from qualified guidance counsellors who can provide them with reassurance.

That’s according to Education Minister Norma Foley.

“I know that the helpline provides a service to an enormous amount of students every year and students can be assured that no matter your query, there will be someone on hand to guide you through the pathway to your next steps in education," she said.

“I would like to thank the NPCPP and the Institute of Guidance Counsellors for operating the helpline this year in such difficult circumstances and continuing to offer this necessary support to students.”

Mai Fanning, president of the NPCPP, told students they should be proud of their achievements so far.

“We have all faced challenges this year, and we understand that many students may be anxious and fearful," she said.

“Regardless of the results you receive on September 7, be proud of how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.”

The NPCPP Leaving Cert Exam Helpline 2020 number, 1800-265-165, will operate the following schedule:

⦁ Monday, September 7, 11am — 8pm;

⦁ Tuesday, September 8, 11am — 8pm;

⦁ Wednesday, September 9, 11am — 2pm;

⦁ Thursday, September 10, 11am — 2pm;

⦁ Friday, September 11, 12-8pm;

⦁ Saturday, September 12, 11am — 5pm;

⦁ Monday, September 14, 11am —5pm;

⦁ Tuesday, September 15, 11am — 2pm;

⦁ Wednesday, September 16, 11am — 2pm.