Third Kerry school affected by Covid-19

A third Kerry school in just days has been affected by Covid-19, with families affected and their contacts given specific advice, the HSE has written to parents.

The rest of the school can continue as normal, but the situation was being monitored closely, parents were told.

The letter from the Department of Public Health told how “a positive case had been identified in the school community.” Close contacts of families involved contacted and given advice.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday morning, a small number of classes were sent home from a primary and a secondary school in a rural part of the county.

The latest school is large school in an urban centre. Parents were told in the letter on Friday that necessary Covid-19 control actions were being taken.

A medical team from the Department of Public Health HSE-South had conducted “a comprehensive public health risk assessment, the letter said.

“A number of close contacts of the case have been identified. The families involved have been contacted and they have been given the necessary public health advice,” it said.

“The rest of the staff and pupil community are advised to attend school as usual- unless of course they have any health concern for which they should contact their GP,” it advised.

The situation was being closely monitored, the letter said.